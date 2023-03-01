Bensalem police shut down alleged drug operation based in apartment complex

Bensalem police arrested two suspects and shut down an alleged drug operation running out of an apartment complex on Knights Road.

BENSALEM, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Bensalem police arrested two suspects and shut down an alleged drug operation running out of an apartment complex on Knights Road.

The investigation initially began with an anonymous tip about the sale of narcotics from the Bucks Meadow Apartment complex. Bensalem officers said they conducted surveillance of the building for weeks, witnessing numerous drug transactions from apartment #5-11.

Image of items recovered from the search warrant executed at the Bucks Meadow Apartments

On Tuesday, Bensalem officers executed a search warrant on the apartment. As a result, investigators recovered approximately two pounds of methamphetamine, two ounces of cocaine, marijuana, psilocybin (also known as mushrooms), $1,364 in U.S. currency, digital scales, and packaging materials consistent with the sales and manufacturing of controlled substances.

While executing the search warrant, suspects Ramiro Murillo Garcia and Wilfredo Sanchez were taken into custody without incident. Both suspects are in the country illegally, police said.

Wilfredo Sanchez and Ramiro Murillo Garcia

Murillo Garcia and Sanchez were charged with two counts of manufacturing, delivering, possessing with the intent to deliver a controlled substance, conspiracy, and related charges.

Both suspects were arraigned, and bail is set at $200,000.