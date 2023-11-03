Person of interest in fatal Bensalem Halloween shooting found dead in Ohio: police

A person of interest in the deadly Bensalem Halloween shooting that killed 14-year-old Peter Romano has been found dead in Ohio.

Bensalem Township police said they had identified 19-year-old Sean Hughes, of Lower Makefield Twp., as a person of interest

BENSALEM, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- A person of interest in the Bensalem Halloween shooting that left a 14-year-old boy dead has died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound, police announced Friday. Bensalem Township police said they had identified 19-year-old Sean Hughes, of Lower Makefield Township, as a person of interest.

Snyder Middle School student Pietro "Peter" Romano was killed when gunfire rang out during a large fight on Halloween night.

The deadly shooting happened around 7:35 p.m. Tuesday in the area of Bristol Pike and Woodbine Avenue.

Police said 14-year-old Romano suffered a fatal gunshot wound to the chest when a gunman opened fire on a crowd of people.

A 17-year-old and 19-year-old were also hit by gunfire but are expected to survive.

Several bullet holes scattered along the wall of a salon in the nearby shopping center serve as a grim reminder of the deadly shooting.

The shooter was seen fleeing northbound on Bristol Pike after firing about a dozen shots.

The vehicle used in the shooting was identified as a gray 2014 Hyundai Elantra with the Pennsylvania license plate JHF-2866. Police said they determined that the vehicle had been stolen out of Bristol Township, and was entered into the National Criminal Intelligence Center as a felony vehicle.

Then on Thursday, police in Marysville, Ohio, spotted the vehicle using a license plate reader and attempted to pull it over. The driver, identified as Hughes, did not stop and a police chase ensued.

When police found Hughes, they said he had died from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Romano's family members said they are frustrated about this outcome.

"Honestly I wish that he rotten in jail for his life. I'm happy that he's in hell," said Gianna Romano, who is still processing the loss of her cousin. "Him and his friends used to come into my work all the time, and just sit there and eat food get drinks after riding their bikes all the time. It's just going to be so hard not seeing that anymore."

Bensalem police said it's still unclear if the gunman was involved in the large fight and are still investigating other possible suspects involved the shooting, including others who were in the vehicle on Tuesday.

"We will continue to pursue all leads in our attempt to identify any other potential suspects engaged in the planning or solicitation of this crime, including occupants of the vehicle used in the murder," Bensalem police said. "We understand that people in our community are affected emotionally by this tragedy, and some to the extent that they may wish to take the law into their own hands. This must not happen."

Anyone with information is asked to call Bensalem police.