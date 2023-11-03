Family demands justice after middle schooler gunned down on Halloween in Bensalem

Family and friends gathered to remember a middle school student who was killed when gunfire rang out during a large fight on Halloween night.

BENSALEM, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Family and friends gathered to remember a middle school student who was killed when gunfire rang out during a large fight on Halloween night in Bensalem, Pennsylvania.

It happened around 7:35 p.m. Tuesday in the area of Bristol Pike and Woodbine Avenue.

Police say 14-year-old Pietro "Peter" Romano suffered a fatal gunshot wound to the chest when a gunman opened fire on a crowd of people.

A 17-year-old and 19-year-old were also hit by gunfire but are expected to survive.

"To the person who took my little brother's life, you know who you are, and I know you're paying attention. So do what's right and give my brother justice," said Maria Romano, the victim's sister during the Thursday night vigil.

According to police, the gunman opened fire from a parked vehicle.

The shooter was last seen fleeing northbound on Bristol Pike in an unknown vehicle after firing about a dozen shots.

"What happened to my younger brother was not only heartbreaking but it had such an impact on everybody's life. This is something no one will ever forget or get over," said Romano.

Romano was a ninth grader at Snyder Middle School. His father wants him to be remembered for his upbeat personality.

"He was such a funny kid, was just a kid growing up just doing things every other kid in the community did, and I just love everybody that showed up tonight," said Peter Romano, the victim's father.

Bensalem police said it's still unclear if the gunman was involved in the large fight.

Officers are still working to get a description of the suspect and vehicle.

Anyone with information is asked to call Bensalem police.

A GoFundMe has been set up by Peter's family.