Suspected gunman in fatal Bensalem Halloween shooting found dead in Ohio: police

Family and friends gathered to remember a middle school student who was killed when gunfire rang out during a large fight on Halloween night.

BENSALEM, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- The suspected gunman in the Bensalem Halloween shooting that left a 14-year-old boy dead has died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound, police announced Friday. Bensalem Township police said they had identified 19-year-old Sean Hughes, from Morrisville, as a person of interest.

Snyder Middle School student Pietro "Peter" Romano was killed when gunfire rang out during a large fight on Halloween night.

The deadly shooting happened around 7:35 p.m. Tuesday in the area of Bristol Pike and Woodbine Avenue.

Police say 14-year-old Romano suffered a fatal gunshot wound to the chest when a gunman opened fire on a crowd of people.

A 17-year-old and 19-year-old were also hit by gunfire but are expected to survive.

Several bullet holes scattered along the wall of a salon in the nearby shopping center serve as a grim reminder of the deadly shooting.

The shooter was seen fleeing northbound on Bristol Pike after firing about a dozen shots.

The vehicle used in the shooting was identified as a grey 2014 Hyundai Elantra with the Pennsylvania license plate JHF-2866. Police said they determined that the vehicle had been stolen out of Bristol Township, and was entered it into the National Criminal Intelligence Center as a felony vehicle.

Bensalem police said it's still unclear if the gunman was involved in the large fight.

Anyone with information is asked to call Bensalem police.