Chopper 6 over shooting investigation in Bensalem, Pa. on October 31, 2023.

Police: 1 dead, 2 hurt after gunman fires into crowd in Bensalem, Pa.

BENSALEM, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- One person is dead and two others are injured after gunfire rang out during a large fight in Bensalem, Pennsylvania.

It happened around 7:35 p.m. Tuesday in the area of Bristol Pike and Woodbine Avenue.

Police say officers were initially called to the scene for a report of a large group of juveniles fighting. When officers arrived they found three shooting victims identified as a 14-year-old, 17-year-old, and a 19-year-old.

One of the victims was pronounced dead and two others were placed in stable condition at Jefferson Torresdale Hospital.

According to police, the gunman opened fire from a vehicle into the large crowd of people. It's still unclear if the gunman was involved in the large fight, police say.

Police say a single shooter fled the scene in an unknown vehicle northbound on Bristol Pike after the gunfire.

Anyone with information is asked to call Bensalem police.