Man critical after hit and run in Bensalem, police searching for car involved

The victim is hospitalized in critical condition.

BENSALEM, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Police in Bucks County are asking for your help finding a hit-and-run driver.

Overnight, Bensalem Police released a photo of the vehicle they are looking for. It is a 2015 to 2017 white Hyundai Sonata.

Police say it hit 42-year-old Jason Jacobs of Northeast Philadelphia, while he was crossing Route 1 in front of Lincoln Hotel, just after 9 p.m. Saturday night.

If you know where this car is, please call Bensalem Police.