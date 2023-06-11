  • Watch Now

Man critical after hit and run in Bensalem, police searching for car involved

The victim is hospitalized in critical condition.

6abc Digital Staff
Sunday, June 11, 2023 1:51PM
Man critical after hit and run in Bensalem, police searching for car involved
BENSALEM, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Police in Bucks County are asking for your help finding a hit-and-run driver.

The victim is hospitalized in critical condition.

Overnight, Bensalem Police released a photo of the vehicle they are looking for. It is a 2015 to 2017 white Hyundai Sonata.

Police say it hit 42-year-old Jason Jacobs of Northeast Philadelphia, while he was crossing Route 1 in front of Lincoln Hotel, just after 9 p.m. Saturday night.

If you know where this car is, please call Bensalem Police.

