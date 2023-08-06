Bucks County police search for 2 dirt bikers who struck 64-year-old man

Police in Bucks County are searching for two people connected to an aggravated assault involving dirt bikes that took place Saturday.

BENSALEM, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Police in Bucks County are searching for two people connected to an aggravated assault involving dirt bikes that took place Saturday.

Bensalem police say shortly before 8 p.m. on the 1600 block of Neshaminy Valley Drive, a 64-year-old pedestrian was struck by an illegal dirt bike.

During the investigation, police say they discovered that the man was intentionally struck by a dirt bike and knocked to the ground.

The bike rider then rode over the victim a second time, causing substantial injuries, officials say.

Police transported the victim to an area hospital for possibly life-threatening injuries.

Officers described the dirt biker as a male wearing a white helmet, camouflage shirt and pants, and operating a green and white dirt bike.

The other male was wearing a black shirt and blue jeans and was operating a red dirt bike.

Anyone with information about the identity of the rider or the location of the vehicle is asked to submit an anonymous tip or contact Bensalem police at 215-633-3719.