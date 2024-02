Bensalem police asking for help identifying man in connection with arson investigation

BENSALEM, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Bensalem police are asking for the public's help in identifying a man in connection with an arson investigation.

The incident happened around 2:20 a.m. on September 6, 2023, on the 2700 block of Old Lincoln Highway.

Police in Bensalem Township are searching for this man in connection with an arson investigation.

Police say a tractor-trailer was intentionally set on fire.

Authorities released pictures of a man they believe may have some involvement in the arson.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 215-633-3719.