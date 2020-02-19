school bus

Bensalem police to ride on school buses to catch drivers who don't stop for flashing signals

BENSALEM, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- A new school bus safety initiative is underway in Bensalem Township, Bucks County to crack down on drivers who don't follow the rules.

Bensalem Township Police partnered with the School District in the effort.

On periodic days, Bensalem police will be riding on school buses with trail cars nearby.

When anyone fails to stop for flashing signals, the trailing police vehicle will be notified and the driver will be stopped and cited.

This violation carries penalties to include a $250 fine, 60-day suspension of your license and five points on your license.

A video announcing the initiative begins with Bensalem Director of Public Safety Fred Harran on board a school bus.

"We're going to send a message to Bensalem that our children are priority-one. This is our message to you. Help us keep our kids safe. Let's get them to school safe. Let's get them home safe. They deserve it," Harran declares in the announcement.

In recent months, there have been multiple incidents around the area involving accidents with children getting on and off buses.

In Bensalem, Kathleen Wesley was recently charged in connection with a January crash that injured a 12-year-old girl who was trying to get onto her bus.

Police say Wesley was under the influence when she failed to stop for red stop signals.
