Cat named 'Cupid' saved after being pierced by arrow; could be adoptable by Valentine's Day

The injured cat with an arrow sticking out of his side was spotted in Berks County. It took volunteers a week to find him.

QUAKERTOWN, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Pennsylvania State Police are trying to determine who shot a neighborhood cat with an arrow.

Heather Heilman of Stray Cat Blues Rescue received a call from a local veterinarian who shared a picture of the injured cat with an arrow sticking out of his side.

The cat was spotted in a wooded area of Barto by a concerned Berks County resident on January 24. Volunteers found the feline days later on January 31.

"It was an I can't believe it moment ...We didn't think we would get him. He had been out so long," said Heilman.

"We put it on Facebook. A lot of the community stepped out, stepped up. He ended up a mile away from the original site and had crossed a major intersection," Heilman added.

By the time he was discovered, the arrow had been dislodged, but the wounds were severe. He was rushed to the Quakertown Veterinary Clinic.

"The arrow went into his left shoulder, over his neck. So it missed all of his major nerves, arteries, his spinal cord, but it definitely caused a lot of trauma," said Dr. Arielle Schoenlein.

Now, he has antibiotics, pain meds and is letting the veterinary staff nurse him back to health. There's also a GoFundMe to help with his care.

Authorities are not sure if this was intentional or an accident, and they are hoping to have him adopted by Valentine's Day. Volunteers felt it was only fitting to call him Cupid.

But how did Cupid get this way?

Dr. Schoenlein hopes anyone with information comes forward.

"I try to keep an open mind, but this definitely seems like this might have been intentional, but we don't know. He can't tell us so we can just advocate for him," she said.