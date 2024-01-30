Best Formula 1 merch for racing fans of all ages

The new 2024 Formula 1 season is only a couple of weeks away, and whether you're a diehard Ferrari fan or can't get enough of Max Verstappen and his Red Bull winnings, we've rounded up the best F1 merch below to get you all geared up for the next season.

The best Formula 1 merch and gear for 2024

15% off Amazon Scuderia Ferrari Italian Hat $33.78

$40 Shop now at Amazon

This top-rated hat is Ferrari red and has the team's logo up front. There's a drawstring closure for comfort and it's washable as well - just remember that it's handwash only.

Amazon Red Bull Racing F1 Men's 2023 Sweatshirt $109.99 Shop now at Amazon

For Max Verstappen fans, choose this F1 Red Bull sweatshirt. The hoodie has the Red Bull Racing logo on its front, back and sleeves. It's machine washable, has a drawcord for adjustability and side pockets for storage.

Amazon Lego Speed Champions Mercedes-AMG $34.99 Shop now at Amazon

I own this Lego set and love how realistic both cars look - they're currently on display on my bookshelf. It's a great set for both Lego aficionados and beginners, and each model race car is great for pretend play when the real F1 races start. There are 564 Lego pieces in total, and the set is recommended for children ages nine and up.

Amazon McLaren F1 Men's 2022 Team Polo Shirt $39.99 Shop now at Amazon

McLaren fans will like this polo shirt available in both orange and dark gray tones. It has a breathable mesh back panel to keep you cool and it's extremely lightweight, making this a great option for everyday wear or the gym. It's machine washable too.

Amazon If You Can Read This Funny Socks, $9.99 Shop now at Amazon

If you want something more humorous for the F1 fan in your life, choose these slogan socks. They're made from a cotton/polyester blend and feature decals of everything from racing cars to a podium on them.

Amazon 2024 Formula Racing Track Fan T-Shirt $21.95 Shop now at Amazon

This graphic tee lists every F1 track on the 2024 calendar. It's available in five colors and is machine washable. Since it's available in both men, women and youth options, you can buy one for every family member.

Amazon Aston Martin Cognizant F1 2023 Men's Team T-Shirt $59.99 Shop now at Amazon

Aston Martin had a big comeback in the 2023 championship, and fans will love this themed jersey featuring the brand's logo and their partners. It has a lightweight polyester build and is moisture-wicking too, according to the brand.



