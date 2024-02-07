Best Presidents Day deals on Amazon

As a participant in multiple affiliate marketing programs, Localish will earn a commission for certain purchases. See full disclaimer below*
Presidents Day is almost here and another long weekend means Amazon is launching its fair share of deals, including Presidents Day deals on mattresses, headphones, kitchen sets and more on Amazon. Below, we've rounded up the best Presidents Day sales by category to help you get your shopping done early. Check back here every day to see new deals highlighted.
Acmezing Ring Light for under $20
Hisense 50-Inch TV for just $300
Homeika Cordless Vacuum for $85
PlayStation 5 Console for 11% off
Anna Bella Digital Picture Frame for 50% off
Crayan Full Mattress for 15% off
Nectar Twin Mattress for 30% off
Nicebay Hair Straightener for 81% off
BAIMEI Jade Roller & Gua Sha for 52% off
Theragun devices for up to 34% off
* By clicking on the featured links, visitors will leave Localish.com and be directed to third-party e-commerce sites that operate under different terms and privacy policies. Although we are sharing our personal opinions of these products with you, Localish is not endorsing these products. It has not performed product safety testing on any of these products, did not manufacture them, and is not selling, or distributing them and is not making any representations about the safety or caliber of these products. Prices and availability are subject to change from the date of publication.