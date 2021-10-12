Bethlehem kidnapping suspect arrested at Holland Tunnel, victim found

Ruben Carrion Melendez Bethlehem Police Department

Police say Ruben Carrion was driving a 2012 two-door black Honda Civic. Bethlehem Police Department

BETHLEHEM, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- A man who is accused of driving a woman off the road and kidnapping her in the Lehigh Valley Tuesday morning was arrested at the Holland Tunnel hours later, authorities say.The suspect, 27-year-old Ruben Carrion Melendez, is facing charges of kidnapping and related offenses.Bethlehem police received multiple calls around 7:19 a.m. reporting a male grabbing a female and pulling her into a vehicle on the 3400 block of Commerce Center Boulevard in Bethlehem, near QVC headquarters.Investigators arrived at the scene and spoke with witnesses.According to the Northampton County District Attorney's Office and Bethlehem police, Carrion was driving a 2012 two-door black Honda Civic with license plate KXN-4309. They say he drove the 25-year-old victim, who was driving a white Nissan, off the road.Carrion, who has an active Protection From Abuse (PFA) order against him for stalking the woman, then got out of his car and opened the victim's driver side door, authorities say.According to police, Carrion forced the victim over to the passenger seat of her Nissan, got into the driver's seat and then intentionally crashed the vehicle into a pole.Police say Carrion then approached the victim and pulled her into his vehicle by grabbing her by her hair.Authorities began searching for Carrion and the victim.Carrion was stopped at the Holland Tunnel by the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey Police Department and taken into custody around 9:30 a.m., officials said.The victim was being evaluated for injuries. She was being taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.