Airbnb offers insider access at Betsy Ross House in Old City

A new Airbnb experience is taking you back in time with exclusive access.
It's not an overnight stay as you might expect at an Airbnb, but it's a true behind-the-scenes look inside the home of America's most famous flag maker.
Behind the doors of the famed house at 2nd and Arch streets, you'll step into rooms where American history was made, like the one where Ross first met George Washington.
"The Betsy Ross House director will sneak you past the plexiglass and into the shop where Betsy actually worked as an upholsterer," says Liz Fusco, an Airbnb spokesperson. "They'll show you her bed-chamber, where she stitched the nation's very first flag by candlelight, hiding it away from Loyalists who might have been trying to get a peek. This tour will look to open up parts of the house that are not usually made available to the public."
The Betsy Ross House is one of many historical spots across the country offering this insider access.
Airbnb and "Made By Us," a coalition of history and civics organizations, wanted to give locals and visitors a chance to enjoy these national treasures like never before while also supporting them.
Other participating locations include the Atlanta History Center, HistoryMiami Museum, Ford's Theater in D.C. and Genessee Country Village & Museum in Rochester, New York.
Each participating organization will keep 100% of the proceeds from their experience.
They start at $50 per person.