'Betty White Challenge' aims to help animals shelters nationally

Fans are urging people to donate $5 to local animal shelters on January 17, which would have been Betty White's 100th birthday.
ACCT Philly participating in 'Betty White Challenge'

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Following the loss of beloved actress Betty White, a social media challenge in her honor is gaining speed.

Her fans are urging people to donate $5 to local animal shelters on January 17, which would have been her 100th birthday.

The "Betty White Challenge" centers on the late actress' favorite cause.

Fans want this to not only go viral but global.

"That's my life, really," White once told Good Morning America about her love of animals." I have to stay in show business to pay for my animal business. I've found them endlessly fascinating since I was born."

ACCT Philly is the largest open intake animal shelter in the Delaware Valley. They've suffered budget cuts. They're at capacity and are experiencing staffing shortages because of COVID.

As a result, they are closed to non-emergency animal intakes.

ACCT Philly is proudly participating in the Betty White Challenge and says the timing couldn't be more critical.

"We're actually doing $5 or five hours," said Sarah Barnett, the acting co-executive director of ACCT Philly. "If you can't give $5, what about five hours? Some people are in a tough spot, but do they have free time? Do you want to come help the animals? Also, $5 makes a huge difference."

If you can adopt or foster a pet, ACCT Philly would love it if you could do that in Betty's honor too.

ACCT Philly plans to kick off the Betty White Challenge just before her birthday on January 17.

