Female Entrepreneurs in Manayunk lead effort to collect women's health items, postpartum products

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- They call themselves the Manayunk Wing Women - a group of female entrepreneurs on a mission.

They're delivering postpartum necessities with a maternal touch and a side of female solidarity to ladies in need.

Little Apple Gift boutique specializes in vintage housewares to greeting cards, but for Women's History Month, the store on Main Street in Manayunk is a donation hub for women's health items to postpartum products.

"As a mom and a woman, I can't imagine going through one of the most vulnerable times. Having a baby and not having the supplies that I needed because I couldn't afford it or have access to it," said Brandy Deiso.

According to the Health Human Services-Childcare, supplies and other necessities can cost between $20,000 to $50,000 during the first year of life.

Last Year, Brandy Deiso and about a dozen other businesses collected 33 giant cases for "Grab-N-Flo".

She first spotted the organization's work on Action News in 2022. Shelley Aragoncilleo was a hometown hero for stocking a shed next to her home with free period products and formula during the pandemic.

Now, her mission has grown.

"I feel like these are the most basic items that somebody needs in their life, and not only is there a stigma in acquiring them, there are so many road blocks," she said.

This year, almost two dozen businesses will help Aragoncilleo pack a storage unit that she just acquired to make room for more donations.

"I think women are very empathetic and we understand and as moms it's a very sensitive issue , we would never want our children to go through something like that," said Deiso.

Enterprise is also a corporate sponsor of this effort.

Items can be donated here: 4361 Main St, Philadelphia, PA 19127