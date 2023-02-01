Beyonce bringing Renaissance World Tour to the Linc

Beyonce is using Ticketmaster's Verified Fan service for her concert.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Get in formation because Beyonce is returning to Philly!

Queen Bey is bringing her Renaissance World Tour to Lincoln Financial Field in South Philadelphia on Wednesday, July 12, 2023.

And you can register for tickets right now.

Registration is open through Thursday, Feb. 16 at 11:59 p.m.

Here's more information from Ticketmaster on the registration process:

"Registration does not guarantee tickets - we expect there will be more demand than there are tickets available. A lottery-style process will determine which registered fans will receive a unique access code or be put on the waitlist. Receiving a code doesn't guarantee tickets. During the Verified Fan Onsale tickets will be available on a first-come, first-served basis. If you aren't selected, you'll be placed on the waitlist. Waitlisted fans may receive an access code if tickets remain."

The 2023 tour, produced by Parkwood Entertainment, and promoted by Live Nation, kicks off on May 10, 2023, at Friends Arena in Stockholm, SE, making stops throughout Europe in Cardiff, Edinburgh, Sunderland, Paris, London, Marseille, Amsterdam, Warsaw and more. The tour then continues across North America with shows in Toronto, Chicago, East Rutherford, Atlanta, Las Vegas, Los Angeles, Houston and more.

ONLINE: Beyonce Renaissance World Tour 2023 - Register for Verfied Fan