President Joe Biden tests positive for COVID, experiencing 'very mild symptoms': White House | LIVE

The 79-year-old president, who is fully vaccinated and received two boosters, is taking Paxlovid, the White House says.
By Emily Shapiro
President Biden tests positive for COVID-19 | LIVE

WASHINGTON -- President Joe Biden tested positive for COVID-19 Thursday morning, his office said.

Biden, 79, has "very mild symptoms" and is taking Paxlovid, press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said in a statement.

Jean-Pierre said an update will be provided every day as Biden "continues to carry out the full duties of the office while in isolation" at the White House.

Close contacts, "including any Members of Congress and any members of the press who interacted with the President during yesterday's travel," will be informed on Thursday, Jean-Pierre said.

"He has been in contact with members of the White House staff by phone this morning, and will participate in his planned meetings at the White House this morning via phone and Zoom from the residence," Jean-Pierre said.

The president will work in isolation until he tests negative, she said.

Biden was last tested for COVID-19 on Tuesday, when he tested negative, she added.

Biden is fully vaccinated and received two boosters; his second booster shot was on March 3.
This is a breaking news report. Check back here for new developments.
