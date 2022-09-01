What to know about President Biden's speech in Philadelphia tonight

Commuters will need to watch out for possible road closures while the president is in town.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- President Joe Biden will be in Philadelphia tonight for a major primetime speech on what the White House calls "the continued battle for the soul of the nation."

The speech is scheduled to begin at 8 p.m. outside Independence Hall.

That means commuters will need to watch out for road closures during the event and as the presidential motorcade travels between Center City and the airport.

Here's what you need to know:

PRESIDENTIAL VISIT TIMELINE

Expect traffic closures to begin around 4 p.m. from 4th Street to 6th Street and from Market Street down to Walnut Street.

President Biden and First Lady Jill Biden are set to arrive at Philadelphia International Airport at 6:50 p.m.

The presidential motorcade will then make its way to Independence Mall for the president's remarks at 8 p.m.

After the speech, the motorcade will then travel back to the airport. The Bidens are expected to leave town at 9:25 p.m.

Drivers should watch for traffic disruptions along the motorcade route.

"The Secret Service shuts down anything they want, anytime they want and that's the way it is, and the way it should be," Mayor Jim Kenney said during a news conference on Wednesday. "I would suspect his route from the airport to Old City [ includes ] I-95. I don't know what route they're taking but I'm sure that'll shut down. There will be a rolling shut down of exists and entrances as he moves his way north."

WHAT IS BIDEN'S SPEECH ABOUT?

Billed as a major address just over two months before the midterm elections, Biden, the White House said, will discuss how the nation's standing in the world and its democracy are at stake.

"He will talk about the progress we have made as a nation to protect our democracy, but how our rights and freedoms are still under attack," the White House said. "And he will make clear who is fighting for those rights, fighting for those freedoms, and fighting for our democracy."

Biden has increasingly sought to portray the November elections as a choice for voters between "ultra-MAGA Republicans" - a reference to former President Donald Trump's "Make America Great Again" campaign slogan - and Democrats. He told supporters last week that they had "to vote to literally save democracy once again" - and labeled some Republican ideology as "semi-fascism."

PENNSYLVANIA IN THE SPOTLIGHT

Biden's trip to Philadelphia is the second of three visits to Pennsylvania in less than a week. He delivered remarks in Wilkes-Barre on Tuesday, and will be in Pittsburgh on Labor Day.

The Keystone State is home to a competitive governor's race and a U.S. Senate contest that could help determine whether Democrats will keep their majority in the chamber.

Democrats believe Pennsylvania is their strongest opportunity to flip a Senate seat currently held by Republicans.

Meanwhile, the open race for governor will give the winner power over how 2024's presidential election is run in a battleground state that is still buffeted by Trump's baseless claims that Democrats fraudulently stole the 2020 election from him.

Former President Donald Trump will be in Pennsylvania this weekend. He will campaign for Mehmet Oz and Doug Mastriano at an event in Wilkes-Barre on Saturday.