Montco DA Kevin Steele defends decision to prosecute Bill Cosby

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Montgomery County District Attorney Kevin Steele is defending his decision to prosecute Bill Cosby after the Pennsylvania Supreme Court overturned the comedian's sexual assault conviction last month.Cosby, 83, was released when Pennsylvania's highest court ruled the DA was bound by a previous deal in which former Montgomery County District Attorney Bruce Castor agreed to not file charges, in exchange for Cosby's testimony.In an interview this week with ABC affiliate WHTM , Chief Justice Max Baer said DA Steele "broke the rules" when he moved forward with the case."What we said is we are not going to permit the commonwealth -- the state -- through the district attorneys, to engage in that kind of reprehensible bait and switch," said Baer.DA Steele disagrees with that assessment, releasing a statement saying, "Despite the extensive investigation we conducted, we found no credible evidence that Castor had given Cosby immunity."Steele says the Pennsylvania Supreme Court reached the same conclusion during a two-day hearing on this issue back in 2016.On Saturday, sexual assault survivors and victim advocates gathered in front of Independence Hall to protest the high court's decision. "It was totally offensive, it was disgusting. I felt a real physical, visceral reaction," said Lili Bernard, an artist and actor who claims Cosby drugged and raped her decades ago. "I felt nausea, I felt sick...he was getting away with it."The justices' decision bars Cosby from any further prosecution in the case.