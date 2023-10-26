A bear that had been spotted multiple times near the Plymouth Meeting Mall Thursday in Montgomery County has been captured and will be relocated, according to police.

Black bear captured, to be relocated after being spotted multiple times near Plymouth Meeting Mall

PLYMOUTH TOWNSHIP, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- A bear that had been spotted multiple times near the Plymouth Meeting Mall Thursday in Montgomery County has been captured and will be relocated, Plymouth Township Police Department said Friday.

The department posted on social media that it will be relocated by the Pennsylvania Game Commission.

Police were advising residents to be aware after the black bear was spotted running through several communities in Montgomery County on Thursday.

"Bear on the loose I thought, 'Oh my goodness.' I wonder how did a bear get here," said resident Gerry Rosato. "In all my 84 years, I never saw a bear in my yard or the geographical area, so it's scary."

The bear was seen at about 4 a.m. Thursday running through the parking lot of the Plymouth Meeting Mall near the Edge Fitness and Whole Foods Market. It then ran toward the Pennsylvania Turnpike.

It was also caught on video at Saint Helena School in Blue Bell, Montgomery County.

The bear was then spotted again at about 1:30 p.m. Thursday near the Plymouth Meeting Mall.

At one point, the animal was caught on camera taking a dip in a pond in Plymouth Meeting.

"It found a nice cool place on a warm day and took a swim," Rosato said.

The Pennsylvania Game Commission was notified of the sightings and began searching for the bear.

Police said if you encounter a bear, try to remain calm while moving away and avoiding any sudden movements or talking. Avoid turning around and running, or attempting to climb a tree. Running may prompt the bear to give chase, police said.

In Plymouth Meeting, residents said the bear has been an unexpected disruption in their day.

"Black bear in the neighborhood? Oh my gosh," said resident Pam Baird.

" [ I ] was at the Acme. My son called me and said 'there's a bear on the property. When you go home pull up next to the door, get out of the car and don't take any groceries with you,' so I followed his instructions. Got in the house and stayed there," Rosato said.

In light of the bear running through their usually quiet neighborhood, people took precautions.

"We probably won't put our trash cans out tonight. Tomorrow's pickup so we'll just be a little more careful," said Baird.

"I'm keeping the pets inside. No dogs out. The cat's out, but the cat can take care of himself. He can run up the tree," added Rosato.