J&J vaccine to be administered at Liacouras Center today; Philadelphia plans to open more mass clinics

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The Black Doctors COVID-19 Consortium will be administering the Johnson & Johnson vaccine on Monday at Temple University's Liacouras Center.The clinic is open Monday and Tuesday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. for anyone who's Phase 1A or 1B eligible and also lives in 24 zip codes with high COVID positivity rates."It's all walk-up. We are no longer doing any pre-registration, no online because we found that it wasn't equitable. Everybody doesn't have access to that," said Dr. Ala Stanford, founder of Black Doctors COVID-19 Consortium.No appointments are necessary for first doses at the Liacouras Center."Personally, between Johnson & Johnson and Moderna, the vaccine efficacy that is reported is what we need in the middle of this pandemic...but we recognize that people have personal preferences and we wanted to give you enough time to make an informed decision for yourself," Stanford said.The one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine will be administered Monday and the Moderna vaccine will be given Tuesday, which is administered in two shots.Black Doctors Covid-19 Consortium is reporting that they've vaccinated more than 25,000 people in just 31 days.The majority have been people of color who live in what the health department has designated as the hardest hit zip codes of the city.The Philadelphia public health department will be opening three additional mass vaccination sites this week. Clinics run by the city are by appointment only.The clinic at Simon Gratz High School in Tioga-Nicetown opens Monday.The Grand Yesha Ballroom in South Philadelphia will open Wednesday, according to city officials, and the clinic at the Edward O'Malley Athletic Association in South Philadelphia will open on Friday.For city-run sites, patients must first fill out the vaccine interest form on the health department website or call 311 and then wait to be contacted to make an appointment.