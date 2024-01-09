8 measles cases now identified, Philadelphia health officials say

City officials have said the cases are among unvaccinated residents.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The number of people known to be infected with measles has risen to eight, the Philadelphia Health Department said Monday.

The health department said it's actively tracking current cases and has listed several known exposure sites across the city, mostly at health care facilities and a daycare.

The first known case was identified as a patient who was admitted to the Children's Hospital of Philadelphia in early December, where three other non-immune children were exposed and later tested positive for the virus, health officials said. At least three of the cases have resulted in hospitalization.

Officials say some of the initial cases went to day care instead of following the quarantine protocol.

"The Health Department is strongly recommending that anyone who may have been exposed to measles should quarantine themselves by staying home and away from others," city officials said.

Locations and exposure dates

On Monday, officials released new possible locations where residents may have been exposed, including Holy Redeemer Pediatric Urgent Care Meadowbrook (January 3, between 3:30 and 7:30pm) and Jefferson Abington Hospital Emergency Department (January 3, 7:15 - 9:45pm) and Nemours Children's Hospital (December 29).

The locations previously announced were:

Jefferson Health building at 33 S 9th/833 Chestnut St. (Exposures took place on December 19 between 2 p.m. and 5:30 p.m.)

Multicultural Education Station Day Care at 6919 Castor Ave. (Exposures took place on December 20 and 21)

Children's Hospital of Philadelphia Emergency Room at 3401 Civic Center Blvd. (Exposures took place on December 28)

St. Christopher's Hospital for Children Emergency Department (Suspected exposures may have happened overnight December 30 - December 31 mid-afternoon)

St. Christopher's Hospital for Children inpatient unit 5 North (Suspected exposures may have happened between December 31 and January 3)

Nazareth Hospital Emergency Room (Suspected exposures may have happened on December 31 and January 2)

What is measles and what are measles symptoms

Measles is a virus that spreads easily, according to the Philadelphia Department of Public Health.

"Measles is highly contagious, about 90% of people who are not vaccinated, who are exposed, will get measles," said Philadelphia Health Commissioner Dr. Cheryl Bettigole.

Measles symptoms include fever, runny nose, cough, and puffy eyes, followed by a rash. In some cases, it can be a serious infection that leads to pneumonia, brain infection, and death.

"If you have not been vaccinated against measles or have not vaccinated your children who are 12 months of age or older, please reach out to your healthcare provider to do so immediately. If you or your child has been exposed to measles, please follow public health guidance to avoid exposing additional children," Bettigole said in a statement.

For more information on how to get a vaccine, visit this page on Phila.gov.