Holiday shopping: Some retailers are making sales available all month long

Consumer Reports has a couple of top-rated products to look out for in November.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- With Veterans Day, Black Friday, and Cyber Monday all in November, it is a prime time for deals and holiday shopping. But you don't have to wait weeks for the discounted prices.

Retailers are making sales available all month long, which is good for consumers.

"Retailers have begun starting their holiday sales a lot earlier in recent years. And this year we're expecting the prices you see right now to remain consistent all the way through Black Friday. This means you can start shopping and saving now without worrying about missing out on those blockbuster deals later on," said Samantha Gordon of Consumer Reports.

Target is dropping new deals every week leading up to Black Friday. For instance, buy four personal or beauty items, get a $5 gift card, or buy one, get one 50% off on select toys. And there is a new trend for discounts.

"I've been seeing some smaller brands, like online or direct-to-consumer online retailers have kind of been rolling out these sales specifically to their email subscribers. They want to kind of give them early access," said Jennifer Ortakles Dawkins, a senior retail reporter for Insider.

So subscribe and follow on social media.

Consumer Reports has a couple of top-rated products to look out for in November.

If someone in your life could use a new tablet to stream video and play games, consider the Samsung Galaxy Tab S8. It's $547.99 at Walmart, and CR says the top-rated model is a great option for those who want an Android tablet with high performance.

An air fryer will delight those who love to cook. The Dash Tasti-Crisp Air Fryer is now $59.99 at Amazon. That model comes in at the top of all air fryers in CR's ratings.

"The one thing you should wait until Black Friday to buy is a new TV. We've seen year after year that TVs are always at their best possible price during the Black Friday and Cyber Monday weekend. So if you're thinking about buying a new one, wait until then," said Gordon.