Black Friday shoppers hit King of Prussia mall bright and early

Black Friday is here and the Delaware Valley is ready for shoppers

KING OF PRUISSA, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Black Friday shopping is in full swing at the King of Prussia mall. Shoppers slept off their turkey dinners and started their days bright and early!

"We got up got showered we had pancake breakfast then we decided to jump in the car and come," explained Peaches Procaccio who was shopping with her grandkids.

Stores opened their doors to shoppers at 6:00 a.m., but that didn't stop people from getting there even earlier.

Many saw lines of people outside waiting to score the best deals.

RELATED: Black Friday 2023: Mall hours for Thanksgiving weekend in Philadelphia region

"We went to Aerie we're about to go into lululemon and then Bath and Body Works and some other stores downstairs," said Amaya Deans of Downingtown.

Lululemon remains a top spot for shoppers to hit on Black Friday, including Carly Hans who was first in line.

"I've been first in line at lululemon for six years. I do it every year, I wake up at 4 a.m., leave the house at approximately 4:30, get here first in line... wait for an hour and then get in and out. We were in there for 11 minutes and I got good stuff," explained Carly Hans.

ALSO SEE: Top 6: Mouth-watering Black Friday bargains you won't want to miss in King of Prussia

Top 6: Mouth-watering Black Friday bargains you won't want to miss in King of Prussia Town Center

Shoppers acknowledge that retailers start pushing sales earlier and earlier, especially online- however, they say it's the tradition of shopping in person they won't give up.

"This is an annual tradition for my sisters and I. We come out every Black Friday we have a lot of laughs. Sometimes some fights but always a good time," said Lynne Hildebrand who traveled from New York City to shop.

If you want to avoid the holiday hustle and bustle mall officials recommend shopping during the week, and the earlier the better.