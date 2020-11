Black Friday 2020: Malls hours for Thanksgiving weekend in Philadelphia region

NEW JERSEY

PENNSYLVANIA

DELAWARE

Shopping in the year of COVID-19 is going to look a lot different this holiday season, but that doesn't mean your local malls aren't open. Here's a list of mall hours for Black Friday shopping in the Delaware Valley.Thanksgiving: ClosedFriday: 6am - 10pmSaturday: 10am - 10pmSunday: 11am - 6pmThanksgiving: ClosedFriday: 6am - 10pmSaturday: 10am - 10pmSunday: 11am - 8pmThanksgiving: ClosedFriday: 6am - 9pmSaturday: 10am - 9pmSunday: 10am - 7pmThanksgiving: ClosedFriday: 7am - 10pmSaturday: 9am - 10pmSunday: 11am - 5pmThanksgiving: ClosedFriday: 7am - 10pmSaturday: 9am - 9pmSunday: 12pm - 5pmThanksgiving: ClosedFriday: 6am - 9pmSaturday: 10am - 9pmSunday: 11am - 6pmThanksgiving: ClosedFriday: 6am - 9pmSaturday: 10am - 9pmSunday: 12pm - 6pmThanksgiving: ClosedFriday: 6am - 9pmSaturday: 10am - 9pmSunday: 11am - 6pmThanksgiving: ClosedFriday: 7am - 9pmSaturday: 10am - 9pmSunday: 11am - 6pmPHILADELPHIA MILLS MALLThanksgiving: ClosedFriday: 6am - 9pmSaturday: 10am - 9pmSunday: 11am - 7pmThanksgiving: ClosedFriday: 7am - 9pmSaturday: 10am - 9pmSunday: 11am - 6pmThanksgiving: ClosedFriday: 6am - 8pmSaturday: 10am - 9pmSunday: 11am - 6pmThanksgiving: ClosedFriday: 7am - 9pmSaturday: 10am - 9pmSunday: 11am - 7pm