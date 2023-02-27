Dr. Bernice King speaks to congregation at Mother Bethel A.M.E. Church in Philadelphia

It was a historic moment at Mother Bethel A.M.E. Church as the youngest daughter of Dr. Martin Luther King Junior sat before the congregation.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- It was a historic moment at Mother Bethel A.M.E. Church in Philadelphia as the youngest daughter of Dr. Martin Luther King Junior sat before the congregation on Sunday evening.

The event, which concluded a month of Black History events and celebrations, was called "An Evening Conversation with Dr. Bernice A. King." It also featured a discussion between Mother Bethel's Pastor Rev. Mark Kelly Tyler.

Dr. Bernice King shared her insight on the current state of our country, challenges, poverty and lessons she's learned from both her parents.

"There's enough money and resources in this world for us not to have poverty," said Dr. Bernice King.

She was just 5 years old when her father was assassinated on April 4th, 1968 in Memphis, Tennessee.

Until his death, he fought and marched peacefully to end racial segregation.

Dr. Bernice King works to advance her parents' legacy of nonviolent social change through policy, advocacy, research, education and training. It's under her leadership that the King Center in Atlanta has initiated programs that reach more than a half-a-million people worldwide.

Pastor Reginald Johnson called Sunday's event inspiring.

"It was inspiring to hear someone who's in Atlanta talking about strategies they are using to combat poverty," said Johnson.

Founded in 1787, Mother Bethel A.M.E. Church is one of the oldest parcels of land continuously owned by African Americans in the United States.

Things were much different at the time, but today, the conversation was not only about how much has changed, but how much is also the same.

"Her conversation on the beloved community is a conversation that can continuously keep inspiring all of our Black folk, as well as those here to support us as we move forward into the future," said Morgan Lloyd, the program coordinator for the African American Museum.

Sunday's event was done in partnership with the African American Museum in Philadelphia and Mother Bethel.