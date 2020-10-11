Protesters drive though Montgomery County with Black Lives Matter message

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- It's a day meant to show unity in communities across Montgomery County.Protesters with the Community For Change Day of Rally and Car Parade drove through four different towns with messages encouraging people to vote and Black Lives Matter slogans.Stephanie Vincent said she's organized this for her family."My husband is afraid that things are never going to change. So I'm fighting for him because he's really tired of fighting," said Vincent.Her husband is black and her children are biracial. Her daughter, Jovina, is just 14 years old and she says this is just the beginning of her fight for social justice reform."We wanted something to stand out to the community to show we're not going to stop and we're gonna keep fighting," said Jovina.The day started with a pep rally where protestors decorated their cars. From there they stopped on busy intersections in Norristown, Eagleville, Conshohocken and King of Prussia.Twenty five organizations were part of the event including the NAACP. Each one signed a pledge saying Black Lives Matter."We're not just out here to hold signs and yell, we're actually committed to doing the work to actually make real change," said Vincent.Jovina says while she's not old enough to vote, this is one way she can make her voice heard."I think most of the people that come out here have gone through stuff and that's my motivation to make sure people don't feel the same way that I have in my 14 years of life," she said.