black lives matter

Black Lives Matter movement nominated for Nobel Peace Prize

The Black Lives Matter movement has been nominated for the 2021 Nobel Peace Prize thanks to a foreign agency.

A member of the Norwegian parliament made the nomination Saturday, praising Black Lives Matter for bringing a new awareness to the issue of racial justice.

Supporters said the situation is similar to when the award went to Martin Luther King Jr. nearly 50 years ago.

They also compared it to Nelson Mandela and the African National Congress, who were individually honored twice.

An estimated 20-million Americans have taken part in Black Lives Matter protests, and millions more have made their voices heard globally.

The parliament member nominating Black Lives Matter said it may be a long shot to win, but it's important to spark the discussion.

A far right member of the Norwegian parliament is also said to be nominating former president Donald trump for his work involving Middle East peace.

Video above is an ABC13 Townhall discussion from Sept. 2020.

The-CNN-Wire
& 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyhoustonour america living while blackblack lives matternobel prizeblack history monthawardgeorge floydu.s. & worldpoliticspolice brutalitynobel peace prizebreonna taylor
BLACK LIVES MATTER
Police under fire after bodycam video surfaces with racial slurs
George Floyd's past arrests can't be used at trial, judge says
Massachusetts teen turns in her own family as Capitol rioters
'We have 2 judicial systems': Leaders address double standard after Capitol attack
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
AccuWeather Alert: Nor'easter brings snow, sleet, rain into tonight
Snow emergencies, closings in Philadelphia area
Former Montco DA leading Trump's defense team
School Closings
Find out which schools are closed in your district.
Philadelphia remains under snow emergency
NJ governor declares state of emergency due to winter storm
Check School Closings, Delayed Openings, & All Virtual Classes
Show More
Winter storm forces service changes on NJ Transit, Amtrak, SEPTA
Wolf urges residents to stay home as storm worsens
Travel restrictions in NJ, Pa. due to winter storm
Why the I-95 Corridor matters when forecasting winter storms
Send us your photos and videos of the snow!
More TOP STORIES News