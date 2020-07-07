Business

'Blackout Day' protest encourages shoppers to buy from Black-owned businesses, boycott others

By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO -- It's a day declared by organizers and activists as the time to send a message nationwide.

Tuesday, July 7 is "Blackout Day"- where Black people are encouraged to spend money at only Black-owned businesses and boycott other bigger retailers.

The boycott is meant to be an economical protest against police brutality and racial injustice in America.

The event comes amid weeks of protests across the nation after the deaths of George Floyd, Rayshard Brooks and Breonna Taylor sparked public outrage.

Organizers of the boycott said the goal is to show the power of minority consumers in America.

According to the Brookings Institution, Black people in the U.S. hold about 2.5% of the nation's wealth.

For more information visit: www.blackoutday.org.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
businessblack lives matterprotestbusinesssocietyu.s. & worldconsumer
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Local officials link COVID-19 spike to Myrtle Beach
Investigation: Customers sue Hertz for false theft claims
Flooding, hail, waterspouts: Severe weather hits Delaware Valley
Eagles' DeSean Jackson says he doesn't hate Jewish community after posting anti-Semitic messages
Eagles season ticket holders can opt-out, get refund
Troubling new sign in the fight against COVID-19 in New Jersey
VP Pence to visit Malvern company, Philly FOP this week
Show More
Humid With A Few More Storms
Primary Day in New Jersey, Delaware
Man dies after shot twice in chest in Frankford
City leaders react after dozens shot in Philadelphia over holiday weekend
Phillies to open season against Marlins, 2020 schedule released
More TOP STORIES News