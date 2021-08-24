blood donations

Blood bank seeks community help for blood donations in Delaware

The Blood Bank of Delmarva says there is high demand for anyone with type O blood.
DELMARVA, Delaware (WPVI) -- Delaware is in desperate need of blood donations.

The Blood Bank of Delmarva in New Castle County, Delaware, says they only have enough blood to last three days.

Summer is already a slow time for blood donations.

But there is also a deficit in the supply because the pandemic has canceled most college and high school blood drives.

Those drives usually count for 25% of the blood collected during the school year.

The blood bank is also asking people to be patient as they deal with a staff shortage.

"I promise you the person suffering from cancer will thank you in the future. That I can assure you of," said Tony Prado of Blood Bank of Delmarva.

He says there is high demand for anyone with type O blood.

