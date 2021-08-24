Blood bank seeks community help for blood donations in Delaware

DELMARVA, Delaware (WPVI) -- Delaware is in desperate need of blood donations.The Blood Bank of Delmarva in New Castle County, Delaware, says they only have enough blood to last three days.Summer is already a slow time for blood donations.But there is also a deficit in the supply because the pandemic has canceled most college and high school blood drives.Those drives usually count for 25% of the blood collected during the school year.The blood bank is also asking people to be patient as they deal with a staff shortage."I promise you the person suffering from cancer will thank you in the future. That I can assure you of," said Tony Prado of Blood Bank of Delmarva.He says there is high demand for anyone with type O blood.