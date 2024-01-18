'Battle of the Badges' brings in blood donations in Pennsauken, NJ

The drive was held as the American Red Cross says it is facing an emergency blood shortage.

PENNSAUKEN, New Jersey (WPVI) -- The police and fire departments in Pennsauken, New Jersey, went head-to-head on Thursday for the fifth "Battle of the Badges" blood drive.

The event was held at the Pennsauken Country Club. First responders competed to see who could recruit more eligible blood donors in the community.

Each donor had an opportunity to cast a vote for the police or fire department, with the winning agency earning a plaque and bragging rights.

"It's a great way for our police and fire departments to both come together and work on something as a team. Show people what it really is all about: helping people," said Pennsauken Mayor Marco DiBattista.

The drive was held as the American Red Cross says it is facing an emergency blood shortage, experiencing the lowest number of people giving blood in the last 20 years.

The Red Cross says blood and platelet donations are needed now to help alleviate the shortage and ensure life-saving medical procedures proceed without any sort of delay.

"The need for blood is constant," said Diane Concannon, the communications director for the New Jersey American Red Cross.

The Red Cross says a person needs life-saving blood every two seconds in our country. But over the past 20 years, the number of people donating blood through the Red Cross has fallen by about 40%.

In recent years, the Red Cross says the pandemic canceled drives in corporate settings and high schools. Concannon said losing the high school drives meant missing the opportunity to connect with students who could have become first-time donors.

"We're getting them back now, but we feel like we missed a whole group of donors," she explained.

"Stuff like this is critical. We understand there is a shortage of blood, and for us to be able to do something as a giveback, bigger than just our town, it's unique," Mayor DiBattista said.

Members of both the police and fire departments participated in Thursday's drive.

"It's all in the spirit of fun," said Pennsauken Fire Chief Jonathan Hutton. "You have friends, you have family who want to support the local departments, and that in turn increases the awareness and participation."

Police Chief Phil Olivo told Action News, "It's the least you could do if you can save someone's life."

The drive at Pennsauken Country Club runs until 8 p.m. Thursday. Organizers say walk-ins are welcome.

Red Cross representatives are urging eligible donors to head to their website to find the closest blood drive to them.

"It could mean so much, so much to those people waiting for that life-saving blood," Concannon said.