American Red Cross offering incentives for donors to help with dire need for blood

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Right now, the American Red Cross is experiencing a severe blood shortage.
To get people to roll up their sleeves, they unveiled a new round of incentives for everyone who shows up - from a chance to win a VIP trip for two to the sold-out 2021 Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival in Tennessee and a free 4-month subscription to Apple Music, to Dunkin' freebies.
"They will receive a coupon for a free medium iced coffee and a classic donut courtesy of Dunkin'," said Jennifer Graham, the Executive Director Delaware Valley Chapter of the American Red Cross. "We're so thankful to have a partnership with them to help us get over this last hump of summertime, and try and get more blood donors to come out and help us out."
The Dunkin' giveaways are happening for the entire month of August for anyone who donates in our area.
The need for blood and platelet donations is dire.
"We need an additional 1,000 donations every single day to meet the hospital demands across the country," said Graham. "We are seeing an increase of 12% of requests for blood donations compared to last year at the same time. We're also currently in a one-day supply of type O blood across the country. That's not a good space to be in."
The Red Cross says the shortage is because elective surgeries are up and there's been an uptick in traumas and emergencies.
The Dunkin' freebies start this Sunday, August 1st. For the other big music-related raffle items, that's happening August 1-15.
Upcoming blood donation opportunities Aug. 1-15 in Southeastern Pennsylvania:
SOUTHEASTERN PENNSYLVANIA
Berks County
Boyertown
8/1/2021: 8:30 a.m. - 1:30 p.m.
Boyertown YMCA, 301 Spring St.
Bucks County
Bensalem
8/12/2021: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m.
Best Western, 3499 Street Road
Bristol
8/2/2021: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m.
Third District Volunteer Fire Company, 1141 Harrison St.
Chalfont
8/3/2021: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m.
Unami Middle School, 160 S. Moyer Road
Croydon
8/4/2021: 12 p.m. - 8 p.m.
Croydon Fire Company, 911 State Road
Doylestown
8/1/2021: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m.
Our Lady of Czestochowa, 654 Ferry Road
8/3/2021: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m.
Central Bucks High School East, 2804 Holicong Road
8/4/2021: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m.
Fred Beans Chevrolet, 845 N. Easton Road
8/9/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m.
Doylestown Presbyterian Church, 125 Mechanics St.
8/10/2021: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m.
Tohickon Middle School, 5051 Old Easton Road
8/11/2021: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m.
Delaware Valley University, Student Center, 700 E. Butler Ave.
8/12/2021: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m.
St. Paul's Lutheran Church, 301 N. Main St.
Feasterville-Trevose
8/13/2021: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m.
Feasterville County District Court, 1500 Desire Ave.
Langhorne
8/14/2021: 8 a.m. - 1 p.m.
Scottsville United Methodist Church, 2400 Brownsville Road
Levittown
8/12/2021: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m.
United Christian Church, 8525 New Falls Road
Morrisville
8/9/2021: 9:30 a.m. - 2:30 p.m.
Morrisville United Methodist Church, 501 W. Maple Ave.
Newtown
8/3/2021: 2:30 p.m. - 7:30 p.m.
Newtown Presbyterian Church, 25 N. Chancellor St.
8/6/2021: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m.
Shir Ami Synagogue, 101 Richboro Newtown Road
8/9/2021: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m.
Grace Point, 592 Washington Crossing Road
8/9/2021: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m.
Anchor Presbyterian Church, 980 Durham Road
Perkasie
8/10/2021: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m.
Deep Run Mennonite Church, 350 Kellers Church Road
Quakertown
8/10/2021: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m.
West End Fire Company, 1319 Park Ave.
Richboro
8/3/2021: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m.
Northampton Township Library, 25 Upper Holland Road
Riegelsville
8/2/2021: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m.
St. John United Church of Christ, 651 Easton Road
Sellersville
8/2/2021: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m.
Sellersville Fire Company, 2 N. Main St.
Southampton
8/10/2021: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m.
St. Bede the Venerable, 1071 Holland Road
Warminster
8/6/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m.
First Presbyterian Church of Warminster, 500 Madison Ave.
8/6/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m.
Nativity of Our Lord, 585 W. Street Road
Warrington
8/5/2021: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m.
Tamanend Middle School, 1492 Stuckert Road
8/12/2021: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m.
Warrington Township Building, 852 Easton Road
Yardley
8/11/2021: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m.
Riverstone Church, 725 Oxford Valley Road
Chester County
American Red Cross Blood Donation Center - West Chester
523 E. Gay St., West Chester
Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday: 11:45 a.m.-7:45 p.m. (whole blood and platelet pheresis)
Thursday: 11:45 a.m.-7:45 p.m. (whole blood and platelet pheresis)
Friday, Saturday and Sunday: 7:15 a.m.-3 p.m. (whole blood and platelet pheresis)
Avondale
8/10/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m.
Avondale Presyterian Church, 420 Pennsylvania Ave.
Devon
8/11/2021: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m.
St. Luke Lutheran Church, 203 N. Valley Forge Road
Downingtown
8/9/2021: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m.
Hopewell United Methodist Church, 852 Hopewell Road
8/13/2021: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m.
Central Presbyterian Church, 100 W. Uwchlan Ave.
Elverson
8/13/2021: 8 a.m. - 1 p.m.
Brick Lane Community Church, 52 S. Brick Lane
Exton
8/13/2021: 10:30 a.m. - 3:30 p.m.
Lionville Community YMCA, 100 Devon Drive
Kennett Square
8/4/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m.
Episcopal Church of the Advent, 401 N. Union St.
8/8/2021: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m.
Kennett Area YMCA, 101 Race St.
Oxford
8/13/2021: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m.
Oxford United Methodist Church, 18 Addison St.
Phoenixville
8/2/2021: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m.
St. Ann's Roman Catholic Church, 502 Main St.
8/9/2021: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m.
St. Ann's Roman Catholic Church, 502 Main St.
8/13/2021: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m.
Calvary Bible Church, 110 Valley Park Road
8/14/2021: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m.
Calvary Bible Church, 110 Valley Park Road
Pottstown
8/2/2021: 1:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m.
Coventry Mall, 351 W. Schuylkill Road
West Chester
8/3/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m.
Sts. Simon and Jude Church, 8 Cavanaugh Court
8/9/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m.
St. Agnes Parish Thomas Patrick Hall, 233 W. Gay St.
8/12/2021: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m.
Westminster Presbyterian Church, 10 W. Pleasant Grove Road
Delaware County
Bryn Mawr
8/2/2021: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m.
Bryn Mawr Presbyterian Church, 625 Montgomery Ave.
8/9/2021: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m.
Our Mother of Good Counsel, 31 Pennswood Road
Drexel Hill
8/6/2021: 7 a.m. - 5 p.m.
Delaware County Memorial Hospital, 501 N. Lansdowne Ave.
Folsom
8/9/2021: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m.
Ridley Township Public Library, 100 E. MacDade Blvd.
Glen Mills
8/3/2021: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m.
Concord Liberty Presbyterian Church, 256 Bethel Road
8/13/2021: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m.
Glen Mills Community Center, 54 Threewood Drive
Media
8/10/2021: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m.
Roosevelt Community Center, 464 S. Old Middletown Road
Morton
8/12/2021: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m.
Our Lady of Perpetual Help, 2130 Franklin Ave.
Newtown Square
8/4/2021: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m.
Trinity Health, 3805 West Chester Pike, Suite 100
8/4/2021: 9 a.m. - 7 p.m.
Newtown Township Battle of the Badges Blood Drive at Stratford Friends School, 2 Bishop Hollow Road
8/5/2021: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m.
Trinity Health, 3805 West Chester Pike, Suite 100
8/6/2021: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m.
Trinity Health, 3805 West Chester Pike, Suite 100
Swarthmore
8/11/2021: 9 a.m. - 7 p.m.
Swarthmore Presbyterian Church, 727 Harvard Ave.
8/12/2021: 9 a.m. - 7 p.m.
Swarthmore Presbyterian Church, 727 Harvard Ave.
Wallingford
8/3/2021: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m.
Nether Providence Township Building, 214 Sykes Lane
Yeadon
8/8/2021: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m.
Evelyn Graves Ministries Church, 1115 Whitby Ave.
Montgomery County
American Red Cross Blood Donation Center - Horsham
116G Welsh Road, Horsham
Monday and Tuesday: 11:45 a.m.-8 p.m. (whole blood and platelet pheresis)
Wednesday: 10:45 a.m.-7 p.m. (whole blood and platelet pheresis)
Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday: 7:15 a.m.-3:30 p.m. (whole blood and platelet pheresis)
Abington
8/3/2021: 3 p.m. - 8 p.m., Temple Beth Am, 971 Old York Road
Ambler
8/13/2021: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m.
First Presbyterian Church, 4 S. Ridge Ave.
Bala Cynwyd
8/3/2021: 1:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m.
The Woman's Club of Bala Cynwyd, 382 Bala Ave.
8/5/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m.
St. Matthias Catholic Church, 120 Bryn Mawr Ave.
Collegeville
8/10/2021: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m.
Holy Cross Regional Catholic School, 701 Locust St.
8/11/2021: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m.
Holy Cross Regional Catholic School, 701 Locust St.
Conshohocken
8/12/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m.
Spring Mill Fire Company, 1210 E. Hector St.
8/14/2021: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m.
Conshohocken Community Center, 515 Harry St.
Dresher
8/5/2021: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m.
Jarrettown United Methodist Church, 1460 N. Limekiln Pike
Eagleville
8/10/2021: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m.
Lower Providence Fire Company, 3199 W. Ridge Pike
Huntingdon Valley
8/11/2021: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m.
Carr & Duff, 2200 Byberry Road
King of Prussia
8/2/2021: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m.
Upper Merion Township Building, 175 W. Valley Forge Road
8/3/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m.
Hope Community Church, 150 E. Beidler Road
8/3/2021: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m.
Upper Merion Township Building, 175 W. Valley Forge Road
8/4/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m.
Hope Community Church, 150 E. Beidler Road
Kulpsville
8/5/2021: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m.
The Peter Powerhouse Foundation at Towamencin Mennonite Church, 1980 Sumneytown Pike
Lafayette Hill
8/12/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m.
St. Peter's Lutheran Church, 3025 Church Road
Lansdale
8/2/2021: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m.
Corpus Christi Church, 900 Sumneytown Pike
8/3/2021: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m.
Corpus Christi Church, 900 Sumneytown Pike
8/6/2021: 1:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m.
Trinity Lutheran Church, 1000 W. Main St.
8/10/2021: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m.
Gwynedd Square Presbyterian Church, 837 Summeytown Pike
Merion Station
8/4/2021: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m.
Temple Adath Israel, 250 N. Highland Ave.
North Wales
8/5/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m.
North Wales Area Library, 233 S. Swartley St.
8/13/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m.
Montgomery Mall, 230 Montgomery Mall
8/13/2021: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m.
Montgomery Square United Methodist Church, 1900 County Line Road
Oaks
8/9/2021: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m.
Hampton Inn & Suites, 100 Cresson Blvd.
8/12/2021: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m.
Green Tree Church of the Brethren, 1078 Egypt Road
Plymouth Meeting
8/5/2021: 10 a.m. - 7 p.m.
Lulu Shriners Temple, 5140 Butler Pike
8/6/2021: 10 a.m. - 7 p.m.
Lulu Shriners Temple, 5140 Butler Pike
Pottstown
8/3/2021: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m.
Brookside Country Club, 850 N. Adams St.
Stowe
8/13/2021: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m.
St. Gabriel of the Sorrowful Mother Parish, 127 E. Howard St.
West Point
8/6/2021: 9 a.m. - 7 p.m.
Upper Gwynedd Township Battle of the Badges Blood Drive at Upper Gwynedd Township Fire Department, 660 Garfield Ave.
Willow Grove
8/4/2021: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m.
Willow Grove Super Giant Community Center, 315 York Road
Wyndmoor
8/4/2021: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m.
Springfield Township Community Center, 1200 E. Willow Grove Ave.
Philadelphia
American Red Cross Blood Donation Centers
Philadelphia Donation Center
700 Spring Garden St., Philadelphia
Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday: 11:45 a.m.-8 p.m. (whole blood and platelet pheresis)
Thursday: 10:15-6:30 p.m. (whole blood and platelet pheresis)
Friday, Saturday and Sunday: 7:15 a.m.-3:30 p.m. (whole blood and platelet pheresis)
Northeast Philadelphia Donation Center
1401 Rhawn St., Philadelphia
Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday: 11:45 a.m.-8 p.m. (whole blood and platelet pheresis)
Thursday: 10:15 a.m.-6:30 p.m. (whole blood and platelet pheresis)
Friday, Saturday and Sunday: 7:15 a.m.-3:30 p.m. (whole blood and platelet pheresis)
8/2/2021: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m.
Cannstatter Volksfest Verein, 9130 Academy Road
8/5/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m.
Tenth Presbyterian Church, 1701 Delancey St.
8/5/2021: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m.
Greater Kensington String Band Hall, 7235 Edmund St
8/6/2021: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m.
Roxborough Memorial Hospital, 5800 Ridge Ave.
8/7/2021: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m.
Pilgrim Baptist Church, 5930 Rising Sun Ave.
8/9/2021: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m.
Mt. Tabor AME Church, 961 N. Seventh St.
8/10/2021: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m.
Memphis Taproom, 2331 E. Cumberland St.
8/11/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m.
American Legion Post No. 366, 7976 Oxford Ave.
8/11/2021: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m.
Fran Lee Catering, 4556 Almond St.
8/14/2021: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m.
Zion Baptist Church of Philadelphia, 3600 N. Broad St.
About blood donation
To donate blood, individuals need to bring a blood donor card or driver's license or two other forms of identification that are required at check-in. Individuals who are 17 years of age in most states (16 with parental consent where allowed by state law), weigh at least 110 pounds and are in generally good health may be eligible to donate blood. High school students and other donors 18 years of age and younger also must meet certain height and weight requirements.
Donors can also save up to 15 minutes at the blood drive by completing a RapidPass. With RapidPass, donors complete the pre-donation reading and health history questionnaire online, on the day of donation, from a mobile device or computer. To complete a RapidPass, follow the instructions at Red Cross Blood Donor App.
