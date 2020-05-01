Former Blue Bell CEO charged with conspiracy for 2015 listeria outbreak

AUSTIN, Texas -- The former president and chief executive of Blue Bell Creameries has been charged with criminal conspiracy originating from the 2015 listeria outbreak that killed three people and injured several others.

Paul Kruse is accused of participating in a conspiracy to conceal "potential and/or confirmed listeria contamination in Blue Bell products from certain Blue Bell customers," according to federal prosecutors, who filed the charges Friday in U.S. District Court in Travis County.

According to the federal documents, the goal of the conspiracy "was to obtain money from Blue Bell's customers by means of false and fraudulent pretenses, representations and promises."

Other Blue Bell employees are also accused of participating in the conspiracy, according to the court documents.

Blue Bell Creameries, one of the largest ice cream makers in the U.S., was forced to shut down production for a short time and recalled more than 8 million gallons of ice cream due to the outbreak.

In 2016, the state of Texas finalized its penalty agreement of $850,000 with Blue Bell Creameries and allowed them to resume business.

Kruse is charged with wire fraud/attempted wire fraud and conspiracy to commit wire fraud. Those charges each hold a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison and a maximum fine of $250,000.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
blue bellu.s. & worldice cream
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Golf courses, state parks back open in New Jersey
Virus restrictions to be eased in 24 Pennsylvania counties
Termini Bros. reinvents instead of closing temporarily
1 Houston police officer killed, 1 injured in copter crash
1,334 more cases of COVID-19 in Pa., 64 new deaths
Grim Reaper visits Florida's reopened beaches amid coronavirus
Man stabs neighbor to death in North Philadelphia: Police
Show More
Quake hits near Puerto Rico, some reports of damage
Women's soccer claim of unequal pay tossed, can argue travel
AccuWeather: Breezy And Warmer
Driver crashes into tree in Parkside, ejected from vehicle
Fitness coach offers free virtual programs during National Fitness Day
More TOP STORIES News