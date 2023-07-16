WATCH LIVE

9 people injured after boat crashes in Schuylkill River in Philadelphia

Officers say the boat crashed into a bridge.

By6abc Digital Staff WPVI logo
Sunday, July 16, 2023 1:24AM
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Nine people were taken to the hospital on Saturday after a boat crashed in the Schuylkill River.

Philadelphia Police Marine Units say the incident took place just after 7 p.m. in the river, near 34th Street and Grays Ferry Avenue in the Grays Ferry neighborhood of the city.

Seven adults and two children were taken to the hospital as a result of the collision.

There is no word yet on their conditions.

It is unclear at this time what led to the crash.

