9 people injured after boat crashes in Schuylkill River in Philadelphia

Nine people were taken to the hospital on Saturday after a boat crashed in the Schuylkill River.

Officers say the boat crashed into a bridge.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Nine people were taken to the hospital on Saturday after a boat crashed in the Schuylkill River.

Philadelphia Police Marine Units say the incident took place just after 7 p.m. in the river, near 34th Street and Grays Ferry Avenue in the Grays Ferry neighborhood of the city.

Officers say the boat crashed into a bridge.

Seven adults and two children were taken to the hospital as a result of the collision.

There is no word yet on their conditions.

It is unclear at this time what led to the crash.