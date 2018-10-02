Boathouse Row vandal sends Viking statue into Schuylkill River

Viking statue toppled at Boathouse Row.

FAIRMOUNT PARK (WPVI) --
A vandal has toppled an iconic statue at Boathouse Row into the Schuylkill River.

The Action Cam was on the scene early Tuesday morning at Kelly Drive and Boathouse Row where the statue of Viking explorer ThorFinn Karlsefni has stood since 1920.

Sometime overnight, police say it appears the perpetrator used a rope to pull the statue off its pedestal and drag it into the river.



Now only the pedestal remains.

The statue was also vandalized almost exactly a year ago. At that time, it was spray-painted with anti-Nazi language and the anarchy symbol.

Statue vandalized in Fairmount Park.



Karlsefni was an Icelandic hero who is thought to have visited the Americas as early as 1004 A.D.

The statue remains in the river as police continue to investigate.

Viking statue vandalized on Boathouse Row.


Related Topics:
philly newsvandalismstatueCenter City Philadelphia
