Former Philadelphia Councilman Bobby Henon sentenced to 3.5 years in prison for corruption case

Councilman Bobby Henon has resigned from Philadelphia City Council after his conviction late last year on conspiracy and fraud charges.

Henon was found guilty of conspiracy and fraud charges in November 2021.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Former Philadelphia Councilman Bobby Henon has been sentenced to 3.5 years in prison following his conviction in November 2021 on conspiracy and fraud charges.

Henon will report to prison on April 17. Following his prison sentence, he will have 3 years of supervised release. He must also pay a $50,000 fine immediately.

Federal prosecutors were pushing for up to 10 years in prison, but Henon's lawyers were hoping to avoid prison time.

The Northeast Philadelphia Democrat and union boss John Dougherty, the longtime business manager of Local 98 of the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers, were convicted of conspiracy and honest services wire fraud. Henon was also convicted of bribery. Both were acquitted of some charges.

Prosecutors said Dougherty gave Henon, a union electrician-turned-Philadelphia City Council member, a union-paid no-show job to ensure Henon did the union's bidding. Dougherty's lawyers contended that he exerted no undue influence and that the city allows council members to hold outside jobs.

Henon's defense said the case amounted to criminalizing the legislative process and treating the union differently than other groups that lobby lawmakers. Henon was elected in 2011 and has represented his district for three terms.

