SAN JOSE, Calif. --The Santa Clara County coroner's office has confirmed a body that was found on Saturday as missing San Francisco 49ers fan Ian Powers.
Powers was attending the 49ers game at Levi's Stadium on November 12 with his girlfriend and her children when they got separated inside.
He was last seen on surveillance footage leaving Levi's Stadium that night.
The 32-year-old army veteran was visiting from Spokane, Washington.
Santa Clara police tracked Powers' cell phone to a nearby parking lot, where his car was abandoned.
Fishermen found the body near the Alviso Marina in San Jose Saturday afternoon.
The coroner says the cause of Power's death was accidental saltwater drowning.
