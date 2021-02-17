Burned body found in driver's seat of car in Kensington

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Emergency crews discovered a body inside a burning car in the Kensington section of Philadelphia.Firefighters were called to Bellmore Street and Frankford Avenue around 12:55 a.m. Wednesday for the report of a parked car on fire.Police said the car was parked on the sidewalk and did not appear to have been involved in a crash.A burned body was found in the driver's seat of the vehicle.Authorities said they are not able to determine at this time whether the victim was male or female.The cause of the fire is under investigation.