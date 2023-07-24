Man's body found in Delaware River in Philadelphia

The body of a man estimated to be in his 40s or 50s was spotted in the water by a ship.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A man's body was pulled from the Delaware River in Philadelphia on Sunday night, according to police.

Officers say the body was found in the river at North Delaware Avenue and Orthodox Street just before 7 p.m. in the city's Bridesburg neighborhood.

Passengers onboard reported it to the U.S. Coast Guard.

Officials retrieved the body and stated it had been decomposing for several days.

Police say the body will be transported to the medical examiner's office.

There is no word yet on the man's identity.