Man charged with murder after ex-girlfriend's body found along Schuylkill River Trail

The victim had obtained a Protection From Abuse Order that was in effect at the time of her murder, investigators said.
By
LOWER PROVIDENCE TWP., Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- A man has been charged with murder for the death of his ex-girlfriend after he allegedly confessed to the killing and told police where to find the body.

Freddy Remigio Mendieta Pando, 23, of the 200 block of Copley Road in Upper Darby, has been charged with first-degree murder and related charges for the death of 23-year-old Karina Torres, also of Upper Darby.

Torres' body was found Thursday afternoon near the Schuylkill River Trail in Lower Providence Township, Montgomery County.

District Attorney Kevin Steele said Mendieta Pando walked into the Upper Darby Police Department around 11:50 a.m. Thursday and told them, through a translation app on his phone, "I killed my partner."

Mendieta Pando pointed to a location on a map where detectives could find the body, Steele said. Officers found Torres deceased in a wooded area about 15 feet off the trail near the Betzwood Trailhead.

Action News was there as the suspect led investigators to the body while he was secured in handcuffs and shackles.

An autopsy performed Friday found that Torres died of multiple stab wounds.

Torres had obtained a Protection From Abuse Order against Mendieta Pando that was in effect at the time of her murder, investigators said.

Mendieta Pando is being held without bail.

Anyone with information regarding this incident in Lower Providence Township is asked to call the Montgomery County Detectives' Tip Line at 610-278-DOIT (3648).

