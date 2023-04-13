WATCH LIVE

Man's body pulled from Delaware River in Old City

Thursday, April 13, 2023 2:10PM
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The body of a man was pulled from the Delaware River near the Ben Franklin Bridge on Thursday morning.

According to police, the body was found at about 8 a.m. under the pier at Christopher Columbus Boulevard and Race Street in Old City.

The man, who appeared to be in his 30s but has not yet been identified, had a gunshot wound to the right side of his head.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call police.

