Man's body pulled from Delaware River in Old City

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The body of a man was pulled from the Delaware River near the Ben Franklin Bridge on Thursday morning.

According to police, the body was found at about 8 a.m. under the pier at Christopher Columbus Boulevard and Race Street in Old City.

The man, who appeared to be in his 30s but has not yet been identified, had a gunshot wound to the right side of his head.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call police.

