Boil water advisory lifted for Limerick Township

"You may resume your normal water usage. We thank our customers for their patience and cooperation during this event. For more information, contact Customer Service at (800) 565-7292," water officials said.
The water company issued the advisory Thursday as a precaution due to an issue in their Royersford system.
The area stretched from the Premium Outlet Mall to around Township Line Road, officials said. Approximately 4,635 customers were affected.
"Pennsylvania American Water experienced a drop in positive water pressure due to a monitoring system malfunction. As a result, there is an increased chance that the water might contain disease-causing organisms. Crews are working to correct the issue and restore system pressure as quickly as possible," the company said.
The boil water advisory was lifted early Saturday morning.