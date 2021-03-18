Boil Water Advisory issued in Pottstown, Pa. after water main break

POTTSTOWN, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Some residents in Montgomery County, Pennsylvania are under a boil water advisory Wednesday night following a water main break.A 20-inch main cracked open near Manataway and East High streets in Pottstown.The area impacted by the boiling water notice is from Grosstown Road to Armand Hammer Boulevard between the Schuylkill River and East Street. Customers located outside of this area may experience lower water pressure but are not required to boil water at this time.The Boil Water Advisory will remain in place until pressure is restored and two consecutive days of sampling are negative for total coliform bacteria and with compliant chorine residuals, said officials.The estimated population impacted by this advisory is 10,000 to 15,000 people.