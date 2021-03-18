boil water advisory

Boil Water Advisory issued in Pottstown, Pa. after water main break

By
POTTSTOWN, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Some residents in Montgomery County, Pennsylvania are under a boil water advisory Wednesday night following a water main break.

A 20-inch main cracked open near Manataway and East High streets in Pottstown.

The area impacted by the boiling water notice is from Grosstown Road to Armand Hammer Boulevard between the Schuylkill River and East Street. Customers located outside of this area may experience lower water pressure but are not required to boil water at this time.

The Boil Water Advisory will remain in place until pressure is restored and two consecutive days of sampling are negative for total coliform bacteria and with compliant chorine residuals, said officials.

The estimated population impacted by this advisory is 10,000 to 15,000 people.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessmontgomery countypottstown boroughsafetyboil water advisorywater main break
Copyright © 2021 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
BOIL WATER ADVISORY
Water main break prompts evacuation of 3 homes deemed unsafe
Boil water advisory lifted in Montco
Boil water advisory in effect for parts of Montco after water main break
Boil water advisory lifted for Limerick Township
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
AccuWeather: Get ready for some heavy rain Thursday
Dogs that killed boy were menace to NJ community, neighbors say
Philly elementary school halts in-person learning due to COVID spread
Mother, 4 children leave sanctuary in Philly after 3 years
Biden reiterates pledge to raise taxes on Americans making $400,000 or more
8 dead in GA spa shootings; suspect faces murder charges
Popular potato chip company celebrates 75 years in business
Show More
NJ congressman says he received death threat over election certification vote
IRS pushes back tax filing deadline
2 charged in shooting death of South Jersey man last year
Local universities enforcing COVID protocols as students fight fatigue
Crashes along I-95 in Wilmington increase due to start construction project
More TOP STORIES News