Montgomery County school bus aide charged after allegedly choking 6-year-old boy

NORRISTOWN, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- A school bus aide in Montgomery County, Pennsylvania is accused of choking a 6-year-old boy on a bus.

The district attorney announced assault charges on Thursday against 72-year-old MacArthur Wilson, of Lansdale.

Investigators said the parents reported the incident on October 16 after the child ran off the school bus visibly upset and had marks on his neck.

The boy told his parents that the school bus aide had put his hands around his neck and "choked" him, the district attorney's office said.

Once police started investigating, they found that the incident was caught on surveillance video and was witnessed by the bus driver, who reported the incident the same day.

Investigators found that Wilson was asked to sit with the boy.

A few minutes later, Wilson is seen on video struggling with the boy's seatbelt then putting his hands around the child's neck for seven seconds before the bus driver yelled at him, the district attorney's office said.

The assault happened about one minute from the boy's bus stop.

Wilson is charged with Strangulation, Attempted Simple Assault, Recklessly Endangering Another Person and Harassment, according to officials.

He turned himself in to Montgomery Township Police and was arraigned on Dec. 5. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Jan. 9, 2024.