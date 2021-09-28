'Bike Life Rex' surprises North Philly boy with new bicycle

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A boy in North Philadelphia got a big surprise Monday night after his bike was stolen.Just last week, Rayshawn Washington, who goes by "Bike Life Rex" on social media, gifted 7-year-old Cajere with a new bike.But it didn't take long before it was stolen.Washington, who donates bikes to at-risk kids and often leads them on rides through the city, replaced the stolen bike with his own money."We're not going through no argument, no yelling. If you see that bike, let it go. Let them ride off on it," Washington said.He hopes this shows kids a bigger life lesson: no retaliation."There's no reason to. He took it. Let him have it. He needed it more than you did. You got another one," Washington said.