feel good

'Bike Life Rex' surprises North Philly boy with new bicycle

Rayshawn Washington donates bikes to at-risk kids.
By
EMBED <>More Videos

'Bike Life Rex' surprises Philly boy with new bicycle

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A boy in North Philadelphia got a big surprise Monday night after his bike was stolen.

Just last week, Rayshawn Washington, who goes by "Bike Life Rex" on social media, gifted 7-year-old Cajere with a new bike.

But it didn't take long before it was stolen.

Washington, who donates bikes to at-risk kids and often leads them on rides through the city, replaced the stolen bike with his own money.

"We're not going through no argument, no yelling. If you see that bike, let it go. Let them ride off on it," Washington said.

He hopes this shows kids a bigger life lesson: no retaliation.

"There's no reason to. He took it. Let him have it. He needed it more than you did. You got another one," Washington said.

MORE TOP STORIES:

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventsnorth philadelphiabicyclefeel good
Copyright © 2021 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
FEEL GOOD
Cross-wrist lifts - Today's Tip
Mother uses therapy dogs to help college students
Share Food Program helps neighbors in need
NJ family aims to fill 53-foot tractor trailer to help Ida victims
TOP STORIES
QB Hurts says Eagles' MNF loss to Cowboys all on him
'Beat by Dallas,' Cowboys have fun at Eagles coach Sirianni's expense
Man found dead in restaurant vent after burglary attempt: Police
AccuWeather: Few Gusty Thunderstorms Today
One Liberty Observation Deck now permanently closed
Philly schools Superintendent Dr. Hite will end tenure next year
'Near certainty' Delco officers shot girl after football game: DA
Show More
2021 on pace to be Philadelphia's deadliest year in decades
NJ governor race: Murphy, Ciattarelli to face off in debate tonight
R. Kelly found guilty on all counts in sex trafficking trial in NYC
Burnout among health care providers increasing due to pandemic
Nearly 28,000 pounds of frozen DiGiorno pizza recalled
More TOP STORIES News