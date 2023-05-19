Boyertown Area School District holds annual BEAR Challenge

The event is designed to let every kid compete and have a blast while doing it.

BECHTELSVILLE, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- The Morning Star Church in Bechtelsville hosted the Boyertown Area School District's annual BEAR Challenge this week.

It is their own version of a Special Olympics where all kids can compete in every single event. This is a district-wide program involving all grades K-12.

Prior to the event, each school held a mini parade through the halls where the whole school lined up with signs, cheering on the competitors.

The kids were then bused over to the church where they took part in the challenge from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The event kicked off with kids saying the pledge of allegiance followed by the national anthem. Some of the events included mini golf, soccer, basketball, bowling and many more.

Each BEAR Challenge is filled with love, laughter and friendship. It is a very special event that students and staff look forward to every year.

The work that goes into the event would not be possible without the various volunteers, teachers, parents and paraprofessionals.