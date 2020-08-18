Police investigating man's death in Kensington

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Detectives are investigating a possible homicide in the Kensington section of Philadelphia.

A man was found face down on the sidewalk on the 3300 block of Braddock Street around 1 a.m. Tuesday.

Police said he was unconscious and bleeding heavily from his face, neck, and chest.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

"Right now, we are not certain of the cause of the death," Philadelphia Chief Inspector Scott Small said.

Police said there was trauma to his body. He did have a large laceration to his arm.

"It appears this may be a homicide just due to the amount of blood coming from this victim," Small said.

Police said he appears to be a male in late 30s or early 40s.

Police are reviewing nearby surveillance cameras found on both sides of the street.
