Widow of Pa. trooper killed in I-95 crash files wrongful death lawsuit

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The widow of a Pennsylvania state trooper killed in a DUI crash on I-95 is now taking legal action.

A new lawsuit argues the death of 29-year-old Branden Sisca could have been 100% preventable. The claim says Trooper Sisca should have returned home to his pregnant wife after his shift in 2022.

Trooper Mack had been on the force since November 2014. Trooper Sisca had been on the force since February 2021.

Sisca and Trooper Martin Mack were helping a pedestrian, identified as 28-year-old Reyes Rivera Oliveras, get into the back of their cruiser on Interstate 95 South near the Stadium Complex in South Philadelphia when the crash happened. All three were killed.

"This tragedy that's resulted in two troopers dying, took a father and husband away from a family. That family deserves these answers," said Attorney Adam Pantano with Saltz Mongeluzzi Bendesky.

On Tuesday, Pantano announced a wrongful death lawsuit against the 23-year-old driver Janaya Webb who was convicted of killing all three men.

"Right now she's devastated," said the woman's attorney Michael Walker. "She's extremely saddened. She is not a violent criminal."

The complaint also alleges Vibe Hookah Lounge in Philadelphia's Germantown neighborhood for illegally overserving alcohol and marijuana to Webb, even though she was intoxicated.

The lawsuit claims Webb was visibly intoxicated while at the establishment, and after being overserved alcohol and marijuana Webb began recklessly speeding down I-95 at speeds of more than 100 miles per hour.

"They had no permit or license to serve alcohol. And beyond the fact they were illegally serving alcohol, they served her beyond the point of intoxication," said Attorney Jordan Howell with Saltz Mongeluzzi Bendesky.

The Germantown club shut down within a few days of the deadly crash.

Webb is currently serving a 27 to 60-year sentence in state prison after pleading guilty to three counts of third-degree murder, three counts of homicide by vehicle while driving impaired, and one count of DUI.