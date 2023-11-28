Woman sentenced in I-95 crash that killed 2 Pa. troopers, pedestrian

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Pennsylvania State Police say a measure of justice was obtained on Tuesday, with the sentencing of the woman who killed two Pennsylvania state troopers and a pedestrian in a 2022 DUI crash.

Jayana Webb, of Eagleville, will serve up to 60 years for striking and killing Troopers Martin Mack and Branden Sisca on March 21, 2022.

"Right now she's devastated," said the woman's attorney Michael Walker. "She's extremely saddened. She is not a violent criminal."

The troopers were helping a pedestrian, identified as 28-year-old Reyes Rivera Oliveras, get into the back of their cruiser on Interstate 95 South near the Stadium Complex in South Philadelphia when the crash happened. Oliveras also died in the wreck.

Webb's blood alcohol concentration was .211% at the time of the crash, investigators said.

District Attorney Larry Krasner said the incident was preventable and is a reminder to not drink and drive.